May 11, 2017 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bayer CropScience's board meeting on May 24, 2017
This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, inter alia, to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of final dividend, if any.
