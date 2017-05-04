BASF India recommends dividend

BASF India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs.1/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (i.e. 10%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming 73rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend, if approved, by the Shareholders will absorb Rs. 44.3 million and will be payable on or after October 03, 2017. The dividend distribution tax would amount to Rs. 8.8 million and the same will be borne by the Company.Source : BSE