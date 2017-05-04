App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BASF India recommends dividend

BASF India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, have recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs.10/- each (i.e. 10 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming 73rd Annual General Meeting.

BASF India recommends dividend
BASF India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs.1/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (i.e. 10%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming 73rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend, if approved, by the Shareholders will absorb Rs. 44.3 million and will be payable on or after October 03, 2017. The dividend distribution tax would amount to Rs. 8.8 million and the same will be borne by the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.