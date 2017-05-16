May 16, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bartronics India's board meeting on May 24, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be held on 24th May, 2017 at Hyderabad, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March, 2017.
