Sep 14, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Baroda Rayon: Outcome of board meeting
We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 03/2017-18 held today, i.e. on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 has:
(i)Considered and Approved the Statement of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017; and
(ii)Took note of Limited Review Report on the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results.Source : BSE
