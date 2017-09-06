Sep 06, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Baroda Rayon's board meeting on September, 14, 2017.
We hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at P. O. Fatehnagar, Udhna, Surat - 394220 at 11.00 a.m. to consider and approve, the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
We hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at P. O. Fatehnagar, Udhna, Surat - 394220 at 11.00 a.m. to consider and approve, the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE