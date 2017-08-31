Baroda Rayon's board meeting on September, 01, 2017

Meeting No. 02/2017-18 of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled at shorter notice to be held on Friday, 01st September, 2017 at P. O. Fatehnagar, Udhna, Surat – 394220 at 11.00 a.m. to transact the following businesses:1) Consider and approve the Directors' Report along with Annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2017;2) To re-appoint Mr. Damodarbhai Patel (DIN-00056513) as Managing Director of the company for further 5 years w.e.f. 12th December, 2017, subject to approval by the members of the company in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.3) To recommend the appointment of Kansariwala & Chevli, Chartered Accounts, Surat as Statutory Auditors of the company to fill casual vacancy caused by resignation of the Statutory Auditor AMPAC & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai.4) To fix date, time and venue for 57th AGM of the company;5) To fix Book Closure period for 57th AGM of the company;6) To appoint Secretarial Auditor for FY 2017-18.Source : BSE