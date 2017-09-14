Barak Vally Cem: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on 14th September, 2017 inter alia has considered and approved the Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial results for the First quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors, (copy enclosed).Further in pursuant to Regulation 46(2)(l) of the Listing Regulations financial results are uploaded on the Website of the Company.The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12:30 P.M and concluded at 20.00 PMYou are therefore requested to take this into your official records and oblige.Source : BSE