App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Barak Vally Cem: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on 14th September, 2017 has considered and approved the Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial results for the First quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Barak Vally Cem: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on 14th September, 2017 inter alia has considered and approved the Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial results for the First quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors, (copy enclosed).

Further in pursuant to Regulation 46(2)(l) of the Listing Regulations financial results are uploaded on the Website of the Company.

The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12:30 P.M and concluded at 20.00 PM

You are therefore requested to take this into your official records and oblige.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.