Sep 15, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banswara Syntex: Outcome of AGM

Banswara Syntex: Outcome of AGM
This is to inform you that the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 14th September, 2017 at Registered Office of the Company at Industrial Area, Dahod Road, Banswara - 327001 ( Rajasthan), We hereby submit as below mentioned:

A.Summary of the proceedings of the 41st AGM of the Company held on 14th September, 2017 at 03:00 P.M. Annexure-I
B.Mr.R.L Toshniwal as Chairman, Mr.Ravindra Kumar Toshniwal as MD, Mr.Rakesh Mehra as Vice Chairman and Shri Shaleen Toshniwal as Jt MD,were re-appointed for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st January, 2018 to 31st December, 2020. brief profile of all four Whole-time Directors are enclosed as Annexure -II
C. Shri J M Mehta, was appointed as an Independent Directors for 5 years from 27ctober, 2016. Brief profile of Shri J M Mehta is enclosed as Annexure III
D.M/s K.G. Somani & Co., Chartered Accountants, was appointed Statutory Auditors of the Company for 5 years f The Brief profile of M/s K.G. Somani & Co., is enclosed as Annexure IV.
Source : BSE
