Banswara Syntex's board meeting on September 8, 2017

Dear Sir,Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby intimated that a next meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 8th September, 2017 at 4th Floor, Gopal Bhawan, 199, Princess Street, MUMBAI.Further, in accordance with the Company's Code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the shares of the Company will remain closed from 31st August, 2017 to 11th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Promoters and Key Management Personnel of the Company.This is for your information, please.Source : BSE