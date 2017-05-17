Banswara Syntex's boad meeting will be held on May 25, 2017

Banswara Syntex Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to:1. To consider and approve standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2017 alongwith Auditor's Report;2. To consider and approve Audited financial results of the company for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017 alongwith Auditor's Report;3. To recommend payment of dividend on equity shares for die year 2016-17;Further, in accordance with tire Company's Code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the shares of the Company will remain closed from May 17, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Promoters, Key Management Personnel and Senior Management of tire Company.Source : BSE