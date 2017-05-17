App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banswara Syntex's boad meeting will be held on May 25, 2017

Banswara Syntex has informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017.

Banswara Syntex's boad meeting will be held on May 25, 2017
Banswara Syntex Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to:

1. To consider and approve standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2017 alongwith Auditor's Report;

2. To consider and approve Audited financial results of the company for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017 alongwith Auditor's Report;

3. To recommend payment of dividend on equity shares for die year 2016-17;

Further, in accordance with tire Company's Code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the shares of the Company will remain closed from May 17, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Promoters, Key Management Personnel and Senior Management of tire Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.