Announcements
May 18, 2017 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bansal Roofing: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 18th May, 2017, has considered and approved raising of funds not exceeding Rs. 4 crores by way of offer and issue of equity shares to the existing shareholders of the Company on a rights basis.

Bansal Roofing: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 18th May, 2017, has considered and approved raising of funds not exceeding Rs. 4 crores by way of offer and issue of equity shares to the existing shareholders of the Company on a rights basis (Right Issue), at such issue price and right entitlement ratio as may be decide by the Board in consultation with Lead Manager, subject to necessary approvals, confirmation and consents as may be necessary/required for compliance of applicable law including the provisions of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009, SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE

