May 18, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bansal Roofing: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of the meeting is as follows: 1.Approved the appointment of Mr. Chirag Rana as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company. We hereby inform you that Mr. Chirag Rana, Chief Financial Officer of the Company has been authorized severally to determine materiality of events or information and for making disclosures to the stock exchange. The Contact details remains the same as disclosed in the Policy.Source : BSE

