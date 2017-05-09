Bansal Roofing Products to consider rights issue

App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, for the agenda as described below:

1. To consider the appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

2. Adoption of Accounts for the Financial Year 2016-17.

Trading window will remain closed from May 10, 2017 to May 20, 2017 for the connected persons having access to unpublished price sensitive information.

3. To consider the proposal of further issue of equity shares by way of Rights issue and all other matters incidental thereto.

and any other matter as may be decided by the board by mutual consent.Source : BSE

