Aug 30, 2017 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bannariamman Sugars' AGM on September 25, 2017
The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Monday the 25th September, 2017. A copy of the Annual Report for the year ended 31.03.2017 sent to Shareholders is attached herewith
The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Monday the 25th September, 2017. A copy of the Annual Report for the year ended 31.03.2017 sent to Shareholders is attached herewithSource : BSE