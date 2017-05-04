May 04, 2017 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bank of India: Outcome of EGM held on May 4, 2017
This is to inform you that Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 4, 2017.
In compliance of the requirement of SEBI Listing Regulations-2015, we are attaching the following documents in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting held today, for your perusal and record please (1)Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting (2)Scrutiniser Report (3)Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations -2015Source : BSE