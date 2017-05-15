Bank of India's board meeting on May 22, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) & (e) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bank of India will be held on Monday, May 22, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and other matters as per Reg. 29 (1) (e), if any. Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, the trading window shall remain closed from 15th May, 2017 to 24th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of the aforesaid board meeting.Source : BSE