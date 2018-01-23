Bank Of India's EGM on February 20, 2018

In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations - 2015, this is to inform that the Bank has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, 20th February, 2018 at 10.30 A.M. at Bank of India Auditorium, Star House, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 for approval of issuance of Share Capital by way of preferential issue to Government of India and other agenda as given in the notice.The cut-off date for participation in E-Voting process is 12th February, 2018.Source : BSE