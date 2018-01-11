Bank Of India to consider capital raising plan on on Jan 20, 2018

This is further to our earlier letter dated December 30, 2017, wherein it was informed that Bank has on December 29, 2017 received infusion of Rs.2,257 Crore from Government of India, in form of Common Equity Tier-1 Capital, which is being kept as Share Application Money.2. A meeting of Board of Directors has been scheduled on January 20, 2018 inter alia to consider capital raising plans by the Bank.3. This information is furnished in terms of Regulation 29(1)(d) and 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015Source : BSE