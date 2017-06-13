Jun 13, 2017 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Bank of India's AGM on July 11, 2017. Bank of India has informed about the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on July 11, 2017. Annual General Meeting on July 11, 2017Source : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business Blue Star's director Mr. M.K. Sharma resigns Jun 13, 2017 07:15 PM Business Sterlite Techno's AGM on July 04, 2017 Jun 13, 2017 07:12 PM Business Noida Toll appoints Mrs. Namita Pradhan as Additional Non-Executive Director Jun 13, 2017 07:08 PM Business Gujarat Bitumen's AGM on July 07, 2017. Jun 13, 2017 07:05 PM Business Fredun Pharmaceuticals' board meeting on June 20, 2017 Jun 13, 2017 07:04 PM Business ABans Enterprises: Outcome of Board Meeting Jun 13, 2017 07:02 PM Business Sanmit Infra: Outcome of Board Meeting Jun 13, 2017 07:01 PM Business Omkar Special's board meeting on June 16, 2017 Jun 13, 2017 07:00 PM Business Anjani Foods board meeting on June 16, 2017 Jun 13, 2017 06:59 PM