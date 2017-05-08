App
May 08, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda to consider FY17 results & dividend on May 18, 2017

Bank of Baroda has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bank will be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia:

1. To consider & approve the Standalone (Audited) and Consolidated (Audited) Financial Results of the Bank together with relevant segment reporting, for the Quarter / Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.

2. To recommend Dividend for the FY 2016-17, if any.

In view of the aforesaid, the Trading Window in terms of “Bank of Baroda Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading” read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will re-open for trading w.e.f. May 22, 2017, the closure of which has already been announced by us beginning from April 24, 2017 vide letter dated April 21, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

