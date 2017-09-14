App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bang Overseas: Outcome of board meeting

The Board Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 405-406, Kewal Industrial Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013.

Bang Overseas: Outcome of board meeting
The Board Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 405-406, Kewal Industrial Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013. The Major Outcomes of the said Board Meeting are as under:

The Board approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The copy of Un-audited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 is enclosed for your kind perusal.

The meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 03.30 p.m.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.