Bang Overseas: Outcome of board meeting

The Board Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 405-406, Kewal Industrial Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013. The Major Outcomes of the said Board Meeting are as under:The Board approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.The copy of Un-audited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 is enclosed for your kind perusal.The meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 03.30 p.m.Source : BSE