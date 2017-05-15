May 15, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bang Overseas' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The First Meeting of board of directors for the financial year 2017-18 will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE