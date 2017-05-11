App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banco Products to consider final dividend

Banco Products (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2017, to consider the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.

Banco Products to consider final dividend
Banco Products (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:

1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.

2. Proposal of Recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.

Further, the Trading Window for Directors and Insiders (as defined by SEBI Rules) is closed from May 11, 2017 upon intimation on May 11, 2017 to BSE and NSE for proposed Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results and proposal of recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017. The trading window will be opened 48 hours after the announcement of aforesaid Financial Results etc. is made public in News Paper / Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.