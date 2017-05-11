Banco Products to consider final dividend

Banco Products (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.2. Proposal of Recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.Further, the Trading Window for Directors and Insiders (as defined by SEBI Rules) is closed from May 11, 2017 upon intimation on May 11, 2017 to BSE and NSE for proposed Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results and proposal of recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017. The trading window will be opened 48 hours after the announcement of aforesaid Financial Results etc. is made public in News Paper / Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE