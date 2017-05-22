Banco Products board recommends final dividend Rs 4/

Banco Products (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, has decided to recommend Final Dividend @ 200% i.e. Rs.4/- per Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, in addition to Interim Dividend of 250% i.e. Rs.5/- per Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017 (total 450% i.e. Rs.9/- per Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each) subject to approval by the shareholders in its forth coming Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.The Board Meeting started at 15:30 hrs on that day and ended at 18:30 hrs. on the same day.Source : BSE