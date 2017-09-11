Sep 11, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bambino Agro: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 9th September 2017 have considered not to recommend ratification of appointment of Mr.Madam Kartekeya as Director/Executive Director in the ensuing annual general meeting with immediate effect .
In view of the above, Mr.Madam Kartekeya, is deemed to have vacated his office with immediate effect.
Source : BSE
