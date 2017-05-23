Bambino Agro: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 23 May 2017 have inter alia considered 1.Audited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2017 and auditor's report therein 2.Recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 1.60/- (One Rupee sixty paise only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17 subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3.Appointment of M/s. Kumar & Giri, Chartered Accountants as Statutory auditors of the Company, subject to members approval in the ensuing AGM. 4.Approval of postal ballot notice for sale of fixed assets to any person/body corporate/related party Pursuant to the regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we enclose the following:- Statement showing Audited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2017 Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results. Kindly note that the dividend, if declared, shall be paid/dispatched to members whose name appears in the Register of Members on the date of 33rd AGM, within 30 days from the date of AGM subject to approval of the shareholders.Source : BSE