Bambino Agro Industries recommends dividend

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 1.60/- (One Rupee sixty paise only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17 subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE