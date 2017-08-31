App
Aug 30, 2017 11:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balrampur Chini: Outcome of AGM

The 41st Annual General Meeting of the members of Balrampur Chini Mills Limited was held today, Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 11:00 A.M.

Balrampur Chini: Outcome of AGM
The 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Balrampur Chini Mills Limited was held today, Wednesday, the 30th day of August, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., at Vidya Mandir, 1, Moira Street, Kolkata - 700017. In this regard, we are enclosing herewith the gist of the proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations; Voting Results in terms of the provisions of Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations and Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report.Source : BSE

