Balrampur Chini Mill to consider FY17 results & dividend on May 27, 2017

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider other matters, the following:1. Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2017.2. Recommendation of Final Dividend, if any.3. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the Trading Window, in terms of the Code of Conduct under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, shall remain closed from May 17, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE