Balrampur Chini Mills' board meeting on May 27, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017, to consider amongst other matters, the following: 1. Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend, if any. 3. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE