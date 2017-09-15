Balmer Lawrie and Company: Outcome of AGM

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 15, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pursuant to our letter dated 21st August, 2017 and in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) read with sub-para 13 of Part A of Schedule III, please find enclosed a summary of the proceedings of the 100th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at Ghanshyam Das Birla Sabhagar, 29, Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue, Kolkata - 700 019 at 10:30 a.m.Source : BSE
