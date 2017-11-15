App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 13, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balmer Lawrie Investment - Outcome of board meeting

Further, to our intimation dated 25th October, 2017 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) read with Schedule III Part A Para A(4) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) please note that the Board at its Meeting dated 13th November, 2017, approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company in respect of the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with Limited Review Rep

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Further, to our intimation dated 25th October, 2017 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) read with Schedule III Part A Para A(4) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) please note that the Board at its Meeting dated 13th November, 2017, approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company in respect of the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors (attached as Annexure). The Un-audited Financial Results shall be published in the newspapers as per Regulation 47(1) of the SEBI LODR and would also be uploaded on the website of the Company (www.blinv.com) as per Regulation 46(2) of the SEBI LODR.

The meeting was concluded at 1:30 P.M.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.