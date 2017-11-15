Balmer Lawrie Investment - Outcome of board meeting

Further, to our intimation dated 25th October, 2017 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) read with Schedule III Part A Para A(4) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) please note that the Board at its Meeting dated 13th November, 2017, approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company in respect of the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors (attached as Annexure). The Un-audited Financial Results shall be published in the newspapers as per Regulation 47(1) of the SEBI LODR and would also be uploaded on the website of the Company (www.blinv.com) as per Regulation 46(2) of the SEBI LODR.The meeting was concluded at 1:30 P.M.Source : BSE