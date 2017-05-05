Balmer Lawrie and Company's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (‘the Board') is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017, to consider, inter-alia the following: Approve the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2017 (subject to prior review by the Audit Committee on the same day) in terms of Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In terms of Regulation 29(1)(e) & 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 it may be noted that at the abovementioned meeting, the Board of Directors may also consider recommending dividend on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, which subsequently upon declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, would be paid to the shareholders of the Company within 30 days from the date of such declaration. Please note that the 'Trading Window' of the Company shall remain closed for 'Designated Persons' and 'Insider' from 19th May, 2017 till 48 hours after the information becomes generally available (both days inclusive) as per the terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the 'Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor And Report Trading By Insider' of the Company. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Kavita Bhavsar Company SecretarySource : BSE