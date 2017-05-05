Balmer Lawrie to consider dividend

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (‘the Board’) is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter-alia, to consider the following:1. Approve the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 (subject to prior review by the Audit Committee on the same day).Further, at the abovementioned meeting, the Board of Directors may also consider recommending dividend on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, which subsequently upon declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, would be paid to the shareholders of the Company within 30 days from the date of such declaration.The "Trading Window" of the Company shall remain closed for "Designated Persons" and "Insider" from May 19, 2017 till 48 hours after the information becomes generally available (both days inclusive) as per the terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the "Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor And Report Trading By Insider" of the Company.Source : BSE