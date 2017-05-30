Balmer Lawrie recommends dividend

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 7 (Rupees Seven) per Equity Share on the Equity Share Capital of the Company consisting of 11,40,02,555 Equity Shares, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE