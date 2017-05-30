May 30, 2017 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Balmer Lawrie recommends dividend
Balmer Lawrie & Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2017 has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 (Rupees Seven) per equity share on the equity share capital of the Company consisting of 11,40,02,555 equity shares, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
