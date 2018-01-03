Balmer Lawrie and Company's board meeting on February 08, 2018

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ('the Board') will be held on Thursday, 8th February, 2018, to, inter-alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2017 (subject to prior review by the Audit Committee on the same day).Further, as per the Company's 'Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insider', framed pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the 'Trading Window' of the Company shall remain closed for 'Designated Persons' and 'Insider' from Monday, 29th January, 2018 till 48 hours after the financial results are approved at the Board meeting and become generally available.Source : BSE