Balmer Lawrie Investment: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we enclose a summary of the proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 14th September, 2017.
