Balkrishna Paper Mills' board meeting on November 20, 2017

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 20th November, 2017, have inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.We now send herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th June, 2017 duly signed by the Chairman & Managing Director of the Company along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors, M/s. Jayantilal Thakkar & Co., Chartered Accountants.Please note that Board Meeting commenced at 4.00 P.M. and concluded at 5.25 P.M. Letter is enclosed.Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge.Source : BSE