HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balkrishna Paper Mills: Outcome board meeting held on November 20, 2017

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on November 20, 2017.

 
 
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 20th November, 2017 have approved the following:
1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017, duly reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee.

2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 issued by Statutory Auditors, M/s. Jayantilal Thakkar & Co., Chartered Accountants.

3. Appointment of Shri Ramanlal Bhanwarlal Golecha as an additional Director (in the category of Independent Director) w.e.f. 20th November, 2017 and he shall hold office as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years subject to the approval of the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Shri Ramanlal Bhanwarlal Golecha has more than 30 years of experience in the field of accountancy and Taxation. He possesses outstanding exposures as a practicing Chartered Accountant of various industries.
A detailed Letter is enclosed.

