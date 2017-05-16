May 15, 2017 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Balkrishna's: Outcome of board meeting May 15, 2017
Dear Sir/ Madam, Sub : Out Come of Board Meeting held on 15th May, 2017. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 15th May, 2017 have approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017. Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge.Source : BSE