Balkrishna Ind: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, the 25th May, 2017, the Board inter alia took following decisions :1.The Board has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)for the quarter/ year ended 31st March,2017 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2017.2.Copy of Auditors' Report on Audited Financial Results – (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company the quarter/ year ended 31st March, 2017, issued by Statutory Auditor M/s. Jayantilal Thakkar & Co.3.Declaration of Unmodified Audit Report.4.The Board of Directors has recommend payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.50 per Equity Share (125%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the year ended 31st March, 2017, subject to the approval of the Shareholders5.The Board has approved appointment of M/s. N G Thakrar & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors.The meetingcommenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 7:20 p.m.Source : BSE