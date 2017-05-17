Balkrishna Industries' board meeting on May 25, 2017

Balkrishna Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend Final Dividend on Equity shares of the Company, if any.Pursuant to this, the Company has decided that the close period (i.e. closure of trading window) for the Insiders covered under the Company's "Code to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders" would commence from 6:00 p.m. on May 17, 2017 and end 48 hours after the financial results are made public on May 25, 2017.Source : BSE