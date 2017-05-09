App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balkrishna Paper Mills' board meeting on May 15, 2017

Balkrishna Paper Mills' board meeting on May 15, 2017
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 47(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017 at its Registered Office of the Company at A/7, Trade World, Kamala City, S.B. Marg, Lower Parel (w), Mumbai – 400 013 interalia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, notice is hereby given that, in view of the above mentioned Board Meeting, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company would remain closed from 8th May, 2017 to 17th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the promoters/directors/officers/designated employees of the Company ('the concerned persons'). The Trading Window in respect of dealing in the shares of the Company shall re-open from May 18, 2017. A Letter is attached.Source : BSE

Sections
