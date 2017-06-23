Balkrishna Paper Mills' AGM on July 19, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam,Notice is hereby given that:i.Fourth Annual General Meeting (4th AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 19th July, 2017 at 2.30 p.m. at Sunville Banquet, 9 Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400018, to transact the Ordinary and Special Business as set out in the Notice of the 4th AGM ('Notice').ii.Electronic copies of the Notice and Annual Report for the financial year year 31st March, 2017 have been sent to all the members whose email IDs are registered with the Company/Depository Participant (s) and physical copies of the same have been sent to all other members at their registered address in the permitted mode. Date of completion of sending of Notice and Annual Report is 23rd June, 2017. Notice and the Annual Report are available on the Company's website www.bpml.in. Notice is also available on National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website 'https://www.evoting.nsdl.com'.iii.The Company has fixed 12th July, 2017 as cut-off date for the purpose of voting on the business set out in the Notice. Only those Members holding shares of the Company as on the cut-off date, shall be entitled to cast their vote on the business as set out in the Notice, through electronic voting system of NSDL from a place other than venue of AGM ('remote e-voting');iv.Any person who becomes member of the Company after dispatch of the Notice of AGM and hold shares as of the cut-off date i.e. 12th July, 2017, may obtain the login ID and password by sending a request at evoting@nsdl.co.in. However, if a person is already registered with NSDL for e-voting then existing user ID and password can be used for casting vote;v.The remote e-voting shall commence on 14th July, 2017 at 9.00 am and shall end on 18th July, 2017 at 5.00 pm. The remote e-voting module shall be disabled by NSDL after the aforesaid date and time for voting and once the vote on a resolution is cast, the member is not allowed to change it subsequently;vi.For the process and manner of electronic voting, members may go through the instructions in the Notice of 4th AGM or visit NSDL's website https://evoting.nsdl.com and in case of queries, members may refer to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for members and e-voting user manual for members at the Downloads section of https://www.evoting.nsdl.com or call on toll free no. 1800-222-990 or contact Mr. Rajiv Ranjan, Assistant Manager, NSDL at the designated email IDs: evoting@nsdl.co.in or RajivR@nsdl.co.in or at telephone nos. 022-24994600/022-24994738;vii.The facility for voting through Ballot Paper shall be made available at the AGM and the members attending the meeting who have not cast their vote by remote e-voting shall be able to exercise their right at the meeting through ballot paper;viii.The Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 14th July, 2017 to Tuesday, 18th July, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.Kindly take the above on record.Source : BSE