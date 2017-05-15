May 15, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Balgopal Commercial's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice pursuant to Reg 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, be and is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at 2.00 p.m.
