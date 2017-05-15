May 15, 2017 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Balasore Alloys to consider dividend
With reference to the earlier letter dated May 02, 2017, Balasore Alloys Ltd has now informed BSE that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company proposed to be held on May 19, 2017, inter alia, shall consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.
