May 20, 2017 12:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Balasore Alloys board recommends 15% dividend
Balasore Alloys Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 19, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.75 per share i.e. @ 15% on the nominal value of share, which shall be payable subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
