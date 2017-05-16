App
May 16, 2017 11:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balasore Alloys' board meeting on May 19, 2017

Balasore Alloys has informed that the Board of Directors in its meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017.

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors in its meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017 shall consider, inter-alia, a proposal for issuance of Securities on preferential basis to Promoters / Promoter Group Companies / Persons Acting in Concert (‘PACs').Source : BSE

