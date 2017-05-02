Balasore Alloys' board meeting on May 19, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, the Trading window of the Company will remain closed from 12th May, 2017 to 21st May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE