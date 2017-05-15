Balasore Alloys' board meeting on May 19, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 and letter dated 2nd May, 2017, we wish to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company proposed to be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017, interalia, shall consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE